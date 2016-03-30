EN
    15:56, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Vice PM: Kazakhstanis should be aware of the opportunities created by the national plan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani people should know about the opportunities created by the implementation of the National Plan, said Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva during a press conference in Central Communications Service themed "Practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

    "Successful implementation of the National Plan will enable Kazakhstan to reach the next level of development, create decent conditions for economic growth and improve the standard of living of the citizens," said D. Nazarbayeva.

