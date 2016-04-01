Vice PM Nazarbayeva commented on introduction of five-day schooling for first-graders (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva commented on transition to five-day schooling for first-graders, Kazinform reports.

According to her, the first-graders will have five-day schooling since this year. Their textbooks are prepared by the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, which have been functioning in the country for many years.

As the Vice PM told at a meeting with the staff of No.81 Astana English School, all schools of the country will gradually move to building their academic plans as per these textbooks.

These textbooks are aimed at development of functional literacy and integrated system of study, due to which academic load on students will be decreased.

Dariga Nazarbayeva told also that five-day schooling will be introduced for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth grades in 2017-2018. Saturdays should be used for self-education both for children and teachers.

“I know that parents and teachers dreamt of it for long. So, dreams are coming true. My congratulations,” she added.

































































