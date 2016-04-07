Vice PM Nazarbayeva partook in roundtable meeting on pre-school education development in Shuchinsk (PHOTOS)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is paying a working visit to Akmola region, has participated in a roundtable meeting on development of pre-school education in Shuchinsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier, Nazarbayeva visited Akkol town, where she partook in opening a new 250-seat outpatient hospital and visited local orphanage.



The Vice PM visited also Koshygulov Secondary School in Kogam village of Enbekshilder district, multi-purpose inter-district hospital in Burabay district and Merey Orphanage in Shuchinsk. Here she participated in the roundtable meeting on discussing development of pre-school education, which was attended by teachers from all the districts of the region.



