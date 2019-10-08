Vice PM participates in Kazakh-German Business Forum

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar headed a delegation of Kazakhstan to the Kazakh-German Business Forum held in Berlin, Kazinform reports.

The delegation included the representatives of the country’s key governmental structures and quasi-public corporations, the press service of the Government says.

More than 200 representatives of the two countries’ business communities gathered for the Forum which discussed the promising projects in investment and economic spheres. Agreements on implementation of joint investment projects to the amount of $700mn were concluded. The prospects of cooperation with LindeGas, SMS Group, CLAAS Group and others were discussed as well.

Taking the floor, Roman Sklyar said that the Business Forum became a good platform for intensifying the trade-economic and investment cooperation. The event boosts the development of partnership in logistics and opens new horizons for the bilateral interaction.

According to Roman Sklyar, Germany has been Kazakhstan’s strategic partner and reliable friend for many years. In 27 years of diplomatic relations, the countries have built a strong architecture of cooperation.

Besides, throughout many years Germany has been one of the leading foreign economic partners of Kazakhstan. Thus, commodity turnover in 2018 reached ahistorical peak of $5.1bn which is approximately 58% of Germany’s foreign trade with all the Central Asian countries. In the past 14 years, German companies invested around $5bn in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan was a reliable partner of Germany in Central Asia. Today Kazakhstan offers best conditions for doing business since all the initiatives of businessmen are backed by the state and the Government, he added.