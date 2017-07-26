Vice PM pays working trip to W Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov has paid a working trip to West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions today, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

While in West Kazakhstan region, Minister Myrzakhmetov checked how the region implements the tasks set by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



For instance, he held a session on the progress in implementation of the Agro-industrial Complex State Development Program. Participants of the session focused on the development of livestock breeding, livestock products processing and veterinary safety. In attendance at the session were authorities of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, agrarians as well as representatives of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken".











After the session, Mr Myrzakhmetov visited the West Kazakhstan Agrarian Technical University named after Zhangir Khan.



In Mangistau region, the Vice Premier made the first stop at Kazakh Osetr LLP located in Akshukur village, the only enterprise in the region to produce sturgeon meat.



Utmost attention was paid to development of livestock breeding, livestock products processing, veterinary safety and fishery at a session that Askar Myrzakhmetov chaired at the regional administration.







It was noted that given the geographical location of the region in the pre-Caspian zone it should shift from fishing to rearing reaching 5,000 tons of fish by 2021.



To wrap up the working trip, Mr Myrzakhmetov paid a visit to the Akbidai grain terminal and the Aktau northern sea terminal.