TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:22, 25 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Vice PM set to visit West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov will pay a visit to West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions on the instruction of the Head of State on July 26.

    "During the visit he will discuss the problems of development of livestock breeding, agricultural processing and livestock health," the ministry said in a statement.

    Additionally, Vice Prime Minister Myrzakhmetov will visit a number of agricultural enterprises, including POSH Runo LLP and Batys Sut agricultural co-operative. He will also make a stop at a sturgeon farm in Akshukur village, the Akbidai grain terminal and the Aktau northern sea terminal.

    Government of Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture
