Vice PM to visit Zhambyl, Almaty regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev is set to pay a working visit to Zhambyl and Almaty regions on November 14-16. He will be accompanied by a governmental group in the trip, Kazinform reports.

The group will be comprised of representatives of Kazakhstani ministries of education, healthcare, labor, culture and sports, information and social development.

During the visit, the delegation will inspect social and cultural facilities, rural areas, meet with the public and youth in the regions.

The main goal of the trip is to raise public awareness in terms of the implementation by the Government of the tasks set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.