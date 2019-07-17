Vice PM, UNFPA Representative meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Kazakhstan and Regional Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan Giulia Vallese, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Vice PM noted high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNFPA. The active involvement of the UNFPA in promotion of safe motherhood, reproductive health protection, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis prevention, gender equality and domestic violence prevention enabled Kazakhstan to achieve a considerable success in these spheres.





Gulshara Abdykalikova said that the UNFPA had been a reliable partner of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy.





Kazakhstan declared 2019 as the Year of Youth. For this reason, the country focuses on protection and strengthening of young people’s reproductive health. Gulshara Abdykalikova thanked the UNFPA Representative for the support in this issue.





The sides also discussed the issue of holding a summit in Nairobi (Kenya) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development. The goal of the summit is to give a political and financial boost to the ICPD in reduction of preventable maternal mortality, unsatisfied need in family planning and liquidation of violence against women.





Giulia Vallese invited Kazakhstan to join the summit and share its experience in this issue. «Kazakhstan can share its positive example of demonstration of political commitments in healthcare sector, youth support and ensuring equal rights and opportunities both for men and women,» she said.

Upon completion of the meeting, Gulshara Abdykalikova thanked Giulia Vallese for fruitful work in Kazakhstan and wished her success.