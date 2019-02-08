Vice PM visits defense and industrial enterprises in Almaty, Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev surveyed defense-industrial sector of Almaty and Astana cities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Vice PM visited JSC S.M.Kirov Machine-Building Plant, JSC Aircraft Repair Plant No.405, LLP SKTB Granit, LLP Kazakhstan Aviation Industry, LLP Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering, LLP Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering and LLP Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering.



The Minister checked industrial capacities and product mix of the abovementioned enterprises and was informed about their development plans.



At a meeting with the staff of the plants, Askar Zhumagaliyev pointed out the importance of increasing local content in defense and industrial sector of the country. Besides, while visiting the state-owned enterprises, the Vice PM drew attention to the introduction of KPI system to ensure proper control over effectiveness of their operation.



At the end of the visit, Zhumagaliyev gave a number of instructions to the enterprises on development of the country's defense and industrial sector.



JSC Aircraft Repair Plant No.405 specializes in overhaul and technical maintenance of military and civil helicopters and aviation-technical equipment.



JSC S.M.Kirov Machine-Building Plant manufactures hydraulic items and specializes in modernization and restoration of special products.

LLP Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering manufactures Arlan, Nomad, Alan, Barys 8X8 and 6X6 armored wheeled vehicles etc.



LLP Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering sells and ensures technical maintenance of helicopters and trains flight personnel.



LLP Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering manufactures, distributes, sells and offers technical maintenance of electronic and electro-optical products.



LLP SKTB Granit manufactures devices and systems for radioelectronics, telecommunications, communications and IT.