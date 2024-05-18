Vice Premier of China’s State Council Liu Guozhong arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Liu Guozhong arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

At the Manas International Airport, the distinguished guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev.

As part of the visit, bilateral meetings will be held, during which negotiations are held on issues of checkpoints, trade, transport, construction, mining, education, and a cultural program will be organized.