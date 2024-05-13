Vice Premier of China’s State Council Liu Guozhong to visit Kazakhstan

Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong will pay a visit to Kazakhstan on May 15-17, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In Astana, the Vice Premier will meet with the members of the Kazakh Government and governors of several regions. The parties are expected to focus on expanding agricultural cooperation, in particular, increasing exports of Kazakhstani goods and developing joint agro-industrial projects.

The visit is called to strengthen intergovernmental ties and debate the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

He said the first inauguration meeting of the Board of Governors of the member states of the Turkic Investment Fund with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov will take place May 17-18 in Istanbul. The meeting will officially launch the fund, take corresponding decisions regarding the fund’s management, and strengthen economic ties between the founding nations and support sustainable development. On September 11, 2015, Kazakhstan suggested creating the Fund Turkic Integration at the V Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. The fund is expected to contribute to the economic development of the OTS member states through expanding inter-regional trade and supporting economic activity.