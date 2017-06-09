Vice President of EC to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 11-12, the press service of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan press service reports.

During his visit, Šefčovič will participation in the Ministerial Conference "Ensuring Sustainable Energy Development" which will be held within the framework of the Astana EXPO-2017 opening. He will address the plenary session of the Conference with a key report on the dynamics of energy cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, as well as the modern challenges of sustainable development in light of the Paris Accord implementation.

It is expected that during the Conference, ministers will commit to concrete actions in order to accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Energy Development Goals.

In Kazakhstan Maroš Šefčovič will also hold a number of meetings with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbaev, as well as the Energy Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Greece.