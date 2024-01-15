EN
    10:15, 15 January 2024

    Vice President of EU Commission to visit five Central Asian countries

    Margaritis Schinas
    Photo credit: Official website of the EU Commission

    Vice President of the EU Commission Margaritis Schinas is set to visit five Central Asian countries this week, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Schinas announced via his official X account that he will embark on a tour taking him to all five Central Asian nations.

    “The visit comes ahead of the “Europe - Central Asia Investors Forum” due to take place in Brussels on 29-30 Jan and is testament to the growing partnership between the EU and the region,” the post reads.

