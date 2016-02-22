Vicente Loscertales: EXPO in Astana is the city itself

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana does everything to ensure maximum comfortable, safe and interesting stay of the participants of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov informed at the meeting with Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales, who arrived in Astana for participation in the second sitting of the international participants of the EXPO-2017. The meeting was held today, February 22, 2016, the Astana administration website informs.

The sides discussed the process of preparation for holding the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"We have done a great job in terms of preparation for the exhibition since your last visit," A. Dzhaksybayev noted welcoming the Secretary General.

The Mayor of Astana informed V. Loscertales about the process of implementation of the joint action plan of the Astana administration and "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company.

In particular, A. Dzhaksybekov told about the measures on construction and development of the necessary utility and transport infrastructure for EXPO facilities and Astana city in general. He drew special attention to the work on improvement of the transport and logistics system that includes modernization of the Astana airport, construction of a new railway station and bus station, optimization of the bus routes network, introduction of new systems of management and control of the municipal transport.

Besides, the Mayor noted a number of projects on introduction of alternative energy sources and development of innovations and shared the plans of the city administration on arrangement of the social program in Astana over the period of the EXPO-2017 and on development of the tourist sector. A. Dzhaksybayev also told about the conducted work and talks with mayors of the capital cities and big cities who already confirm their participation in the EXPO in Astana.

The Astana Mayor also noted the successful beginning of the campaign on improvement of the level of service quality within the project titled "Recommended by EXPO". The best representatives of the hotel and restaurant business already began to receive certificates proving their status already.

"You have done a good job on preparation for the EXPO-2017. I'm confident that all set goals will be reached. The EXPO will help Astana to become a new tourist center and help the entire world to learn more about Kazakhstan," Loscertales said emphasizing that he was happy to find out that green technologies were used in development of Astana.

He also added that the EXPO in Astana was the city itself, which was a big plus.

This visit of V. Loscertales to Astana was his 13th one over the period from 2009. The last time he was Astana was October 2015.