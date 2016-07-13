Victims in Paris terror attack intend to file charges against French gov't

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Maitre Samia Maktouf, a lawyer defending 17 victims of Paris terror attacks in 2015, announced on Tuesday that her clients intended to file charges against the French government, Xinhua reported.

"We will do everything to obtain the condemnation of the French government for failing to prevent the action of the terrorists, while some of them were under judicial supervision," said the lawyer to the French channel BFM TV.

At the same time, the report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on terrorism was being delivered to the president of the French National Assembly, media report said.

According to several French media, the committee's report revealed in particular that one of the suicide bomber of the Bataclan Theater was able to go to Syria in September despite the judicial supervision put into place after his indictment for a failed attempt to head for Yemen in 2012.

The French government has been already condemned for negligence by the administrative court of Nimes (Gard) in the case of master corporal Abel Chennouf who was assassinated in March 2012 by Mohamed Merah in Montauban (Tarn-et-Garonne), France.

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve expressed his reservation concerning some suggestions of the committee's report in a press release on Tuesday, namely, the creation of a new intelligence agency and the fusion of some terrorist monitoring systems.

"This prudence regarding the creation of new structures results in a will to exempt the intelligence service from undergoing perpetual process of reforms without guaranteed substantial gain in efficiency, " said the official.

Cazeneuve added, "In fact, these services have already been subject to numerous reorganizations in the past few months to adjust their practice to a particularly high and constantly changing threat. Moreover, in this context, the urgency of the situation drives them to focus on the protection of the French citizens."

Cazeneuve spoke on Tuesday to the president of the association of the November 13. 2015 Paris attack victims in order to outline French government's position on questions related to counter-terrorism efforts.

