EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:48, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Victoria Azarenka withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion in mixed doubles and bronze medalist of London 2012, two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, BelTA learned.

    «I would like to inform everyone that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics. I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games. But with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart this is the right decision for myself and the team. I look forward to returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to represent Belarus. I wish all my fellow athletes a safe, healthy, and successful Games,» Victoria Azarenka said in her Instagram account.


    Tags:
    World News Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!