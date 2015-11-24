Victoria Beckham and Penelope Cruz in Kazakh ‘Kitchen of Success’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Victoria Beckham and Penelope Cruz will join Kazakh TV project called "Kitchen of Success". The world celebrities and famous Kazakhstani women will cook and share the secrets of their lives and popularity with their fans during the show, Express-K newspaper informs.

The show will be shot in Italy under the guidance of a local chef. He will listen to the celebs' stories and will spice the dishes depending on the "mood" of these stories. Thus, if a star reveals happy moments of her life, the chef will add a sweet spice. If she tells about misfortunes, he will add a hot pepper. The show will be hosted by an Italian star whose name is not announced.

“In general, there will be 21 stories. We would like to show that Kazakhstan is a developed country and women enjoy more rights and opportunities here. Kazakhstan has many successful women, who can do business and be wonderful wives and mothers simultaneously. Some of our stars have already signed contracts on participation in the TV show,” Ekaterina Bokhan, a producer of the project told Kazinform.