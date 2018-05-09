EN
    15:13, 09 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Victory Day parade starts in Moscow’s Red Square

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A military parade started on Moscow's Red Square to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, TASS reports.

    More than 13,000 troops, 159 weapon systems and 75 aircraft will take part in the military parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.

    "The mechanized column will comprise cutting-edge weapon systems, in particular, tank support combat vehicles, multifunctional robotic complexes and the most advanced air defense missile systems. For the first time ever, Su-57 fighter jets, and also Su-30SM and MiG-29SMT aircraft will fly over the capital," the defense minister noted at the time.

    For the first time ever, foot formations of the Russian Defense Ministry's military police, the Vasilevsky Military Academy of Air Defense Troops (Smolensk), a branch of the Nakhimov naval school (Sevastopol), and also two of the National Guard's educational institutions - the Saratov Military Institute and the Sholokhov Moscow Presidential Cadet School - will march across Red Square on Victory Day.

    Russia World News Victory Day
