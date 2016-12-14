Video about 2 friends from Kazakhstan, U.S. marks 25 years of Independence

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Consulate General in Almaty released a video about two friends from Kazakhstan and the U.S. to mark 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This is a story of two friends from Kazakhstan and the U.S. They were born 25 years ago when Kazakhstan and the U.S. established diplomatic relations. The history of friendship between the two countries is shown from the perspective of their friendship," the press service of the consulate said.



Both Jake and Ersultan were born in 1991 the year Kazakhstan attained its independence. They met in Astana where Jake learns Russian. Ersultan was in the U.S. for a couple of times and works at an international company in Astana.



