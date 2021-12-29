EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Video capturing President’s working visit to St. Petersburg released

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video recap of the working visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to St. Petersburg, Russia, has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Notably, the informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries, where Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part, was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.


    Tags:
    Video CIS President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!