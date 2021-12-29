Video capturing President’s working visit to St. Petersburg released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video recap of the working visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to St. Petersburg, Russia, has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Notably, the informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries, where Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part, was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.