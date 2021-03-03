EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:45, 03 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Video excerpts of Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents’ meeting released

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali has posted the video excerpts of the meeting of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is in Kazakhstan on a State visit, Kazinform reports.

    The Presidents discussed wider issues of bilateral strategic partnership, in particular the key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the countries’ joint efforts in the COVID-19 fight, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian integration and multilateral structures.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!