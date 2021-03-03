Video excerpts of Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents’ meeting released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali has posted the video excerpts of the meeting of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is in Kazakhstan on a State visit, Kazinform reports.

The Presidents discussed wider issues of bilateral strategic partnership, in particular the key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the countries’ joint efforts in the COVID-19 fight, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian integration and multilateral structures.