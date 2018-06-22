EN
    21:47, 22 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Video greeting contest dedicated to 20th Anniversary of Astana kicks off

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The contest for Kazakhstani youth timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana has started, Kazinform reports with reference to the organizers.

    The Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society, jointly with "Youth" research center, announces the national contest for young people's best video greeting on the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

    The contest will cover two themes. The first theme is "Astana: The city of peace and creativeness" (a video to demonstrate the Head of State's global foreign and domestic initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and harmony both domestically and internationally). The second is "Astana: The city of youth!" (A video to popularize the achievements of the youth living in the capital, and Kazakhstan as a whole).

    The duration of a video shall be within the limit of 30 seconds to 2 minutes. The contest applications are to be submitted from 22nd June to 3rd July 2018. The winners will be awarded on July 5.

     

