Video of 1st state visit of Kazakh President to Uzbekistan hits the web

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared the video of his first state visit to Uzbekistan on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

Recall that the first state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan was held on April 14-15, 2019. In Tashkent, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the top-level talks the heads of state eyed the topical issues of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation as well as regional and international agenda.







Additionally, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a joint statement.



During the state visit to Uzbekistan President Tokayev laid flowers to the Independence and Humanism Monument in Tashkent, the nationwide symbol of the people of Uzbekistan.







Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev summed up results of the negotiations at the press briefing for mass media where the Kazakh leader invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.



Afterwards, the heads of state participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan and a gala concert filled with performances by talented singers, dancers and youth of Kazakhstan.



