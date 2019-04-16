EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:26, 16 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Video of 1st state visit of Kazakh President to Uzbekistan hits the web

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared the video of his first state visit to Uzbekistan on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    Recall that the first state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan was held on April 14-15, 2019. In Tashkent, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the top-level talks the heads of state eyed the topical issues of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation as well as regional and international agenda.



    Additionally, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a joint statement.

    During the state visit to Uzbekistan President Tokayev laid flowers to the Independence and Humanism Monument in Tashkent, the nationwide symbol of the people of Uzbekistan.



    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev summed up results of the negotiations at the press briefing for mass media where the Kazakh leader invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

    Afterwards, the heads of state participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan and a gala concert filled with performances by talented singers, dancers and youth of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!