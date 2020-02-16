EN
    13:18, 16 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Video of Day 2 of President Tokayev’s visit to Germany released

    MUNICH. KAZINFORM – A video recap of the second day of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Munich, Germany was released, Kazinform reports.

    President’s press secretary Berik Uali shared the video via his Facebook account.

    In the video, the Head of State can be seen addressing a panel discussion themed Geography Matters: An Update on Central Asia on the margins of the 56th Munich Security Conference.



