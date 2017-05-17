Video of Dimash Kudaibergenov, Eva Longoria dancing in Paris hits the web
After hitting the red carpet with founder of the Global Gift Foundation Maria Bravo, Dimash performed the cover of Eric Carmen's power ballad All by Myself.
He also danced with none other than Eva Longoria, the American actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman, who invited him to the event.
"It is a great honor to sing at the next Global Gift Gala in Paris on May 16," Dimash wrote in his Instagram account ahead of the event supported by UNICEF.
The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need. Eva Longoria, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and British singer Alesha Dixon are the Honorary Chairs of the foundation. American actors Melanie Griffith and Terence Howard serve as the ambassadors of the foundation.
Горячая Ева в золотом платье вчера плясала на Global Gift Gala in Paris, France 🇫🇷 Кстати, кто такой Димаш? Именно с ним танцевала Ева весь вечер👏🏻🔥🎉 Казахстанский певец Димаш Кудайбергенов принял участие в еще одном крупном событии в Париже - в благотворительном ужине в Париже Global Gift Foundation, передает МИА «Казинформ». Как сообщалось ранее, на благотворительный вечер в Париже Димаша пригласила американская актриса Ева Лонгория.