Video of Dimash Kudaibergenov signing in Chinese hits the web

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The video of the 4th stage of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer has finally hit the web.

Kazakhstani crooner and one of the leaders of the show Dimash Kudaibergenov sang in Chinese for the first time and was ranked 3rd following results of that stage, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.







The Kazakh singer performed one of the songs of Hong Kong singer and songwriter Jacky Cheng who is regarded as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop.



"It was really hard to learn the song in Chinese within a week! But I think that the audience and the fans liked it!.. The most important thing is I tried to feel the song with my heart. Thank you!" Dimash wrote on Instagram.



Just a reminder, the video of the 5th stage of the reality show will be aired on Hunan.TV on February 18. Earlier it was reported that Uptown Funk hit song landed Dimash the 5th place at the competition.