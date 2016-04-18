Video of Gennady Golovkin Top 10 Knockouts hits the web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - YouTube channel Boxing Legends TV presented its own take on Gennady Golovkin's best career moments by posting a video called Gennady Golovkin Top 10 Knockouts.

Apparently, the WBA (Super) middleweight champion liked the video by retweeting it.

Golovkin's knockouts of Nobuhiro Ishida, Tshepo Mashego, Lajuan Simon, Nilson Julio Tapia, Gregorz Proksa, Matthew Macklin, Daniel Geale, Willie Monroe Jr., Makoto Fuchigami and Marco Antonio Rubio were featured into the video.

Recall that Golovkin is set to face American Dominic Wade on April 23 in California.

Source: Sports.kz

