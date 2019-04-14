EN
    20:26, 14 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Video of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's arrival to Tashkent goes online

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent to pay his first state visit to neighboring Uzbekistan. The video of his arrival to the capital of Uzbekistan was shared on Facebook by press secretary of the Head of State Berik Kurmangali, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit, President Tokayev will hold negotiations with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the narrow and extended format, sign a number of bilateral documents as well as press briefing for mass media.

    Also, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in the solemn ceremony of inauguration of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President
