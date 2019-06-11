Video of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s press conference on election results released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Berik Uali, the Head of State's Spokesman, has posted on Facebook a video of the press conference given by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the results of the snap presidential election, Kazinform reports.

During the press conference on the presidential election results, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev answered a number of questions of public concern.



In attendance were 107 journalists representing 66 media organizations - 44 Kazakhstani and 22 foreign ones.

The President was asked nearly 30 questions in Kazakh, Russian, and English languages.

The Head of State's press conference lasted about an hour.

