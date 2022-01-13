EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:45, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Video of Kazakh Head of State’s working trip to Almaty released

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President released a video of the working trip of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    As was reported, during the meeting of the operational headquarters the Head of State noted that he had arrived in Almaty to personally assess the magnitude of the impact of the terror attack on the largest city of the country.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the family members of security force officials died during the unrest.

    He also visited the emergency hospital and Operational Command Centre of the Police Department of Almaty city.


