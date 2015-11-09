ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The president's press service shared a new video with President Nursultan Nazarbayev via its official Facebook page.

Made in 2013, the video clip offers a glimpse into President Nazarbayev's training sessions and also depicts the moments of triumph of Kazakhstan athletes, namely boxers Gennady Golovkin and Serik Sapiyev, weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, bicycle rider Alexander Vinokurov, track and field athlete Olga Rypakova, wrestler Guzal Manyurova and many others. It is worth mentioning that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is an avid supporter of sports. The Kazakh leader excels in tennis and golf and also enjoys alpine skiing. President Nazarbayev often participates in various international tennis and golf tournaments along with other world leaders.