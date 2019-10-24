EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:40, 24 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Video of President Tokayev’s meeting with renowned tennis stars

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video of the meeting between Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and world tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Dzhokovich was posted on Facebook, Kazinform reported.

    The video was posted by the press secretary of the President Berik Uali on his Facebook account.

    It bears to remind that today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received world famous tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Akorda Presidential Palace.

