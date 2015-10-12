Video of waterfall dedicated to EXPO-2017 in Astana available on social media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On social networks Adil Tyulebai posted a video of a 3D model of the fountain-waterfall that can become of the main decoration of Astana on the threshold of the EXPO-2017.

The waterfall is unique because the water falls in the forms of the Kazakh ornaments, the words "Astana", "EXPO-2017", "Kazakhstan" and in the form of the flag of Kazakhstan. The 3D model of the fountain-waterfall drew a lot of positive feedback from the user on social networks.