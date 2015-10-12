EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Video of waterfall dedicated to EXPO-2017 in Astana available on social media

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On social networks Adil Tyulebai posted a video of a 3D model of the fountain-waterfall that can become of the main decoration of Astana on the threshold of the EXPO-2017.

    The waterfall is unique because the water falls in the forms of the Kazakh ornaments, the words "Astana", "EXPO-2017", "Kazakhstan" and in the form of the flag of Kazakhstan. The 3D model of the fountain-waterfall drew a lot of positive feedback from the user on social networks.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Video EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!