Video on Kazakh President’s official visit to U.S. released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda has posted a video about the official visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States on Facebook, Kazinform reports.

The video is titled as "The official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States: the chronology of meetings and negotiations". It shows the tight schedule of meetings and events with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the United States.





Recall that the Head of State paid an official visit to the United States where he participated in the UN Security Council meeting themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures."

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev held narrow and extended-format meetings with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House. He also met with representatives of the captains of American industry and businessmen within the framework of a roundtable. As a result, over 20 agreements totaling $7 billion were signed.