EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:21, 24 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Video on Kazakh President’s official visit to U.S. released

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda has posted a video about the official visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States on Facebook, Kazinform reports.

    The video is titled as "The official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States: the chronology of meetings and negotiations". It shows the tight schedule of meetings and events with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the United States.



    Recall that the Head of State paid an official visit to the United States where he participated in the UN Security Council meeting themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures."

    Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev held narrow and extended-format meetings with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House. He also met with representatives of the captains of American industry and businessmen within the framework of a roundtable. As a result, over 20 agreements totaling $7 billion were signed.

     

    Tags:
    Video UN Security Council Kazakhstan and USA President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. The Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!