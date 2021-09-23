Video recapping 1st day of President’s working visit to Mangistau rgn released

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – A video highlighting the first day of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Mangistau region has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video was released by the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali on Facebook.

As part of the two-day visit to Mangistau region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the social and economic development of the region, visited the Khalyk Arena sports complex, and got familiarized with the projects for developing the tourist cluster on the coasts of the Caspian Sea.