TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:37, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Video review of the 3rd and final day of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to New York

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on an official visit in New York. He took part in 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Referring to Akorda twitter account, Kazinform offers a video review of the third nd final day of the President's visit to New York.
