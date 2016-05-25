Vietnam, EEU to zero customs duties on 90% of goods by 2025

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus ratified the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam, BelTA has learned.

The agreement was signed in Kazakhstan on 29 May 2015. Once the document enters into force, the parties will zero the customs duties on approximately 60% of goods they trade in. Duties on almost 90% of goods will be zeroed by 2025.

The House of Representatives ratified a double taxation agreement with Ecuador, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.