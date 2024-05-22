Vietnam elects new president

Vietnam's National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday elected public security minister To Lam as the country's new president, WAM reports.

After listening to a draft resolution on the election of To Lam, the NA deputies voted to approve the resolution using the electronic voting system.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the National Assembly approved the resolution with 472 “yes” votes out of 473 attending deputies.

This appointment follows the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong in March.