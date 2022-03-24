Vietnam reports 120,000 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 120,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 7,883 cases from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 119,992 domestically transmitted and eight imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 12,485 cases reported on Thursday, followed by the central highlands Dak Lak province with 4,463 cases and the northern Bac Ninh province with 4,292 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 8,599,751, with 42,145 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 4,826,024 COVID-19 patients, or 56 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 204.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 187.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, it has registered nearly 8.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.