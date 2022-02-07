Vietnam reports 16,815 new COVID-19 cases, 2,358,786 in total

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam reported 16,815 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16,809 locally transmitted and six imported, according to its Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the highest number of infections on Monday with 2,988 cases, followed by central Nghe An province with 1,247 cases and central Da Nang city with 935 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,358,786 with 38,424 deaths. Nationwide, 2,122,380 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 182.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 29 million third shots, have been administered, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity.

As of Monday, the country has registered over 2.35 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, according to the ministry.