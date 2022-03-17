Vietnam reports 178,112 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam reported 178,112 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 2,446 cases from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 178,109 domestically transmitted and three imported cases.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 25,311 cases on Thursday, followed by central Nghe An province with 10,511 cases, and northern Lao Cai province with 9,574 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 175,853 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in two northern localities of Vinh Phuc and Hai Duong.

The infections brought the total tally to 7,174,423, with 41,683 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 3,685,988 COVID-19 patients, or 51 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 201 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 184 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Thursday, it has registered nearly 7.17 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.