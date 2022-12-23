Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up 99 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,524,093. The Southeast Asian country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in Quang Ninh and Tay Ninh provinces on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,184.

As of Friday, 52 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,692 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

More than 265.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 223.2 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.