Vietnam reports 46,880 new COVID-19 infections, over 2.8 mln in total

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam registered 46,880 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, down 320 cases from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 46,861 domestically transmitted and 19 imported.

The epidemic hotspot capital Hanoi logged another record high number of daily infections with 5,477 cases on Monday. Other northern localities with a high number of transmissions included Bac Ninh province with 2,582 cases and Phu Tho province with 1,908 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,834,373 with 39,605 deaths. Nationwide, 2,294,669 COVID-19 patients, or 81 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Around 191.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 174.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered over 2.8 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.



