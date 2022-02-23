Vietnam reports 60,355 new COVID-19 infections

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam registered another record high number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 60,355 cases, up 4,476 cases from the previous record on Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 60,338 domestically transmitted and 17 imported.

The epidemic hotspot capital Hanoi saw a new daily record with 7,419 COVID-19 cases logged on Wednesday. Other northern localities with high number of transmissions included Bac Giang province with 2,998 cases and Hai Duong province with 2,944 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 21,771 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in northern Vinh Phuc province.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,972,378 with 39,719 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,320,722 COVID-19 patients, or 78 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 192.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 175.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered nearly 3 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.