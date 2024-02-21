Vietnam Stock Exchange’s revenue down nearly 44% in 2023

The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) reported revenue of over 1.92 trillion VND (US$78.26 million) in 2023, down nearly 44% compared to the previous year, WAM reports citing Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Of the figure, nearly 1.86 trillion VND, or 97% came from investment activities in the two subsidiary companies - the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), which contributed over 1.39 trillion VND and nearly 462 billion VND, respectively.

The VNX’s expenses in the year totaled 26.7 billion VND, falling by over 96% compared to the previous year, helping its after-tax profit in 2023 decrease by only nearly 10% compared to 2022 to over 1.88 trillion VND.

Established in February 2021, the VNX has a charter capital of 3 trillion VND. It operates as a single-member limited liability company wholly owned by the State.

Its revenue and after-tax profit hit over 2.05 trillion VND and nearly 1.34 trillion VND in 2021, and 3.42 trillion VND and nearly 2.09 trillion VND in 2022.

The VNX became an official member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in September 2023, marking an important step forward in international integration and cooperation of the VNX, contributing to promoting and attracting foreign investment in the domestic stock market.