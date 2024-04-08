Vietnam targets all transport means run on green energy by 2050

Vietnam aims to bring net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, so ideally all means of transport will use green energy, reported the state news agency (VNA), WAM reports.

For the country, green transportation was also an urgent requirement to build green and smart cities, VNA quoted experts as saying.

The transport sector aims to gradually limit and stop the production, assembly and import of cars and motorbikes using fossil fuels by 2040.

By 2050, all motor vehicles will use electricity and green energy.

Electric vehicles are considered the transportation industry's future as people in big cities increasingly favour these units. Ministry of Transport statistics show that more than 20,000 electric cars were used nationwide last year.