Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms starting today, 27th April, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health announced, WAM reports.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the ministry sent an urgent document to the People's Committee of provinces and cities that have medical quarantine procedures to temporarily stop requiring arrivals to make health declarations.

The ministry said vaccinations against COVID-19 have proved effective against the existing SARS-CoV-2 variants. The numbers of new infections and deaths have recently dropped across the globe.

In Vietnam, the pandemic has been temporarily put under control with high vaccination coverage, the ministry said.