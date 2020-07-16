EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:06, 16 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Vietnamese MPs support Kazakhstan in fight against coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By an agreement of the leadership of the Senate and the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Parliament of Vietnam) humanitarian aid to combat the spread of coronavirus was organized, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

    Personal protective equipment sent by Vietnamese parliamentarians as humanitarian aid has been distributed among medical facilities of Atyrau region.

    It is worth noting that over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Parliament Atyrau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!