Vietnamese MPs support Kazakhstan in fight against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By an agreement of the leadership of the Senate and the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Parliament of Vietnam) humanitarian aid to combat the spread of coronavirus was organized, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

Personal protective equipment sent by Vietnamese parliamentarians as humanitarian aid has been distributed among medical facilities of Atyrau region.

It is worth noting that over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan.