TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:06, 21 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Vietnamese president dies of illness

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died on Friday morning in a hospital in Hanoi at the age of 61, after a long time of disease, Xinhua cites the Vietnam News Agency.

    Quang was born on Oct. 12, 1956 in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province. He held a doctorate degree on law and a master's degree on Chinese, and was conferred the title of professor in 2009.

    In April 2016, the National Assembly of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, elected Quang as the Vietnamese president.

     

    World News
