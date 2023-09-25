Vietnam’s parliamentary delegation to visit Kazakhstan

A Vietnamese parliamentary delegation led by Nguyễn Khắc Định, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, is to visit Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“On 25-28 September 2023, a parliamentary delegation led by a member of the Vietnamese Communist Party's Central Committee, First Deputy Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyễn Khắc Định is to visit Kazakhstan,” Smadiyarov.

According to him, as part of the visit it is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev, and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali.